KNEZEVIC - Mark D. Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 14, 2018. Loving son of the late Michael and Marion Knezevic; dear brother of Thomas (Michele) Knezevic, Denise (late Thomas) Glavey and the late Michael, William and John. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering to toast Mark's life at Talty's Tavern, 2056 South Park Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday (October 20th) from 3-6PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com