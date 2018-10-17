KELM, Theresa (Starr)

Of Lake View, NY, October 15, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Jacob T. Kelm; loving mother of Robert C. (Simone) Kulinski and Marielaine "Dolly" Starr; dearest grandmother of Natalie (Denis) VanDenbosch and the late Kim Marie Engler; great-grandmother of Paul VanDenbosch; predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters; survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555), and where prayers will be said on Saturday morning at 10:15 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 11 o'clock. Entombment in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com