Buffalo's delicious housemade pastas

Pastas are one of the most popular dishes across Western New York restaurant menus. Most of it is mass-produced dried pasta, which needs no refrigeration, costs pennies per serving, and can still be delicious dressed with practically anything else in your larder. Yet seekers still thrill to fresh versions, which have a more springy texture and unite better with sauces, especially creamy ones. That’s because fresh pasta exudes starch in a saute pan, contributing silkiness to the finished dish. If you want to find fresh, here’s a selection of restaurants that usually have at least two housemade pasta choices available for dinner.