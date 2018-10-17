Old Editions Book Shop stands on East Huron Street in Buffalo. Owner Ron Cozzi founded it in 1976 on Hertel Avenue. It then moved to Allentown, to University Heights, then to its current location but will be moving to North Tonawanda.
The rare book room at Old Editions Book Shop.
Ronald Cozzi, owner of Old Editions Book Shop, in his shop in Buffalo.
Light shines on books on the shelves at Old Editions.
A King James Bible dating to 1614 is on display in the rare book room.
The collectors' room features display cases of rare items.
Emigdio Delestre packs up books in boxes for the move to the shop's new location in North Tonawanda.
A close-up of Old Editions' sign.
u201cWill Ou2019 The Mill,u201d a short story by Robert Louis Stevenson and printed at the Roycroft Campus in East Aurora, is for sale at Old Editions.
Some valuable books about Buffalo history line the shelves of the rare book room at Old Editions.
Ronald Cozzi, owner of Old Editions, displays an architectural book about the design of the 1873 International Railway bridge that spans the Niagara River between Canada and the United States.
This land deed dates to 1818 and is signed by the Holland Land Company's Joseph Ellicott.
Ronald Cozzi, owner Old Editions Book Shop, helps a customer locate a book in the store's rare book room.
A hand-carved bookcase in the rare book room.
Some books offered for sale in the collectors' room.
Ronald Cozzi helps customer James Armstrong-Wood in the store's rare book room.
A bible printed in France in 1552 is available in the rare book room.
Some books in a display case at Old Editions Book Shop on East Huron St in Buffalo.
Some first-edition Charles Dickens books are on display.
