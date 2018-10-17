GAJKOWSKI, Carol J. (Vester)

Of Angola, NY, October 16, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Michael Gajkowski. Loving mother of Michael (Laura) Gajkowski, Mark Gajkowski, Mary (Bill) Freise and Michelle (Ronald) Comstock. Sister of Bernadette "Bunny" Mannix, Nancy Vester and Beverly (Melvin) Rogalski. Also survived by 14 grand, 23 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 4-8PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY 14006. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Please assemble at church.