Friend lures victim into gunpoint robbery in Buffalo home

A Buffalo man told police he was robbed at gunpoint in his house Tuesday by a man let into the home by a female friend.

The 49-year-old victim told Northeast District officers his friend called him and told him he needed to come home "now" to his residence on Easton Avenue, near Suffolk Street, according to a Buffalo police report.

When the victim arrived, the friend asked him to give the man $5. The robber then pulled out a chrome pistol, stealing $4,000 in cash, an $800 watch and a $600 pair of glasses, according to the report.

The robber told the victim to get on his knees and count to 10. As he did that, the robber and the female friend left the house.