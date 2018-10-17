CRISWELL, Donna L.

Criswell - Donna L. October 14, 2018. Beloved partner of 27 years to Louis Maziarz, Sr.; dear mother of Gregory (Krista) Criswell, Veronica (Michael) Nemes; step-mother of Louis Maziarz, Jr., Jennifer Grant, and Steven Maziarz; grandmother of Jonathan Crowley, Matthew Crowley, Madison Nemes, and Jackson Criswell; sister of Jocelyn Joaquim, and the late Cynthia Croft; beloved daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Costa) Joaquim; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-7PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) Donna was an outstanding nurse, beloved by all. She spent 20+ years as director of nursing at: The Lutheran Church Home of Buffalo. Most recently employed at Tennyson Court and Wheatfield Commons. Please share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com