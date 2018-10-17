Comedy on Tap: Donnell Rawlings, Moody McCarthy and 'Young Frankenstein'

High quality laughs are planned for the Buffalo area in mid-October. Here’s what we’re eyeing up this week:

Helium Comedy Club in Buffalo has a full-lineup of shows this week, highlighted by stand-up comic Donnell Rawlings. Rawlings was one of the breakout stars of the critically acclaimed “Chappelle’s Show” and has appeared in countless movies and television shows, including “ComicView,” “Chelsea Lately” and “Guy Code.” Rawlings will perform at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20. Tickets are $22 and $25. In addition, Helium has scheduled shows for Shaun Murphy (Oct. 18), “Paint and Punchlines” (Oct. 21) and more this week. Visit buffalo.heliumcomedy.com for the full lineup.

Over at Rob’s Comedy Playhouse in Williamsville, one of the club’s most popular acts returns as Moody McCarthy performs at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 20. The New York City comic has appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Conan,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “America’s Got Talent” and more. Tickets are $10 and $12. Info: robscomedyplayhouse.com

If you’re in the mood for a sure thing, you’d be hard pressed to find a better one than watching one of the greatest film comedies ever on the big screen. The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda will screen the Mel Brooks classic “Young Frankenstein” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Playing the grandson of the famous mad scientist Dr. Frankenstein, Gene Wilder’s Frederick “Frankensteen” soon finds himself taking up the family practice after discovering his inheritance. Tickets for the Riviera show are only $3. Info: rivieratheatre.org