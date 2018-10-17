City Hall dome lit blue to honor Lehner, other fallen Buffalo police officers

The dome of Buffalo City Hall was lit blue Wednesday night to honor the memory of all fallen Buffalo police officers, including Craig E. Lehner, who drowned one year ago while training with fellow members of the department's Underwater Recovery Team, according to a city spokesman.

Lehner, a member of the department's K-9 unit, went missing Oct. 13, 2017, during a diving exercise in the Niagara River near Bird Island Pier. His body was recovered four days later.

The 34-year-old was posthumously promoted from officer to lieutenant.

A community remembrance ceremony was held Wednesday in Broderick Park, near the site of Lehner's drowning.