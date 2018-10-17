Cheektowaga man killed in Buffalo shooting

A 27-year-old Cheektowaga man died Tuesday night in a shooting in Buffalo, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Brooklyn Street and Winslow Avenue. He died at the scene, the spokesman said.

The department posted on Twitter Tuesday night that the victim had been seriously wounded.

Police asked anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line, at 847-2255.