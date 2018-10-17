Cheektowaga man accused of stealing Buffalo police car

A Cheektowaga man has been charged with stealing a Buffalo police car from the Central District station on Main Street on Tuesday, according to police.

The police car was left running in the station's parking lot, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeffrey Rinaldo said.

Police stopped the driver, identified as Boneito Matthews, and recovered the vehicle about 2 miles away, near Fillmore Avenue and Best Street, according to a police report.

Matthews, 37, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also ticketed for driving without a seatbelt.

The department's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating, Rinaldo said.