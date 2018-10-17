CAYA, Gladys F. "Paule" (Hagan)

CAYA - Gladys F. "Paule"

(nee Hagan)

Age 91. Surrounded by loving family, "Paule," peacefully fell asleep with the Lord on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Survived by her devoted best friend, partner and husband Henry "Hank" Caya. He called her "Little Bear." Married 68 years, she died just hours before his 89th birthday. Daughter of the late John and Aletha Hagan of Toronto. She was an educated woman with many talents, and up until her passing, enjoyed retelling stories, in clear detail, about family and friends. Even though she stood 5' 2" she was no pushover. A faithful Catholic, she only wanted her proudest accomplishment spelled out in black and white - the names of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving mother of Michael (Audrey), Gregory (Karen), Timothy (Carol), Stephen, Mary Jo (Craig) Beyer, Patricia, Maureen (John) Carney, Christopher, Sharon, Amy (Eric) Bunker; loving grandmother of Sara (Michael) Cowle, Emily, Matthew (Mandy Gordon), Jackie (Jason) Davoli, David, Madeleine, Quinn, Mairin Taj, Jason (Jacquie), Andrew (Laura), Michelle (Butch) Ramos, Michael Samson, Pierce and Audrey Beyer, Jenelle (Jackson) Tarr, Douglas (Jessica) Wienke, Christina Wienke, Nicholas, Erin and Courtney Van Strijp, Shelby and Kaleigh Carney, Joseph, Mary and Meghan Como, Lauren (Noah) Rothberg, Christopher and Jack Bunker; loving great-grandmother of Logan, Kaleigh, Kaitlyn, Keegan and Lucas Davoli, Tyler Cowle, Willow Caya, Adelyn, Samuel and Theresa Caya, Charlotte Caya, Jackson and Bailey Tarr, Ronan Rothberg, Eric and Rylan Wienke. Predeceased by her sister Sr. Patricia Hagan, CSJ. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life, Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 4-8 PM at Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Prayers at the funeral home Friday at 8:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia Roman Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Friday at 9 AM. Brunch to follow. Flowers gratefully declined. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com