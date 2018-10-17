Carter's header upsets Falcons in sectional soccer

Ken Carter headed a ball over the Niagara Wheatfield goalkeeper that just skimmed the crossbar in the fifth minute and it gave Grand Island a 1-0 upset over the Falcons in their Class A-1 Section VI boys soccer quarterfinal on Wednesday in Sanborn.

"We had a throw-in. The ball was cleared out to Will Soos and he crossed it to Kenny. I never saw him jump that high. ... It barely went in," said Grand Island coach Frank Butcher.

Niagara Wheatfield, seeded No. 3 in A-1 had defeated Grand Island, 2-0, in their regular season Niagara Frontier League encounter.

Besides Carter, goalkeeper Nate Hunt played a major role in the victory.

"He stopped a breakaway in the second minute, right off the bat," Butcher said. "It would have been hard to come back because they’re such a good defensive team. Nate probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves because of our record but he’s really a talented goalie."

It was a tough finish for Niagara Wheatfield which was 13-1 before losing the Frontier League championship game to Kenmore East last week, 2-1, then falling in the first round of sectionals.

Williamsville North wins in PK shootout

Matt Lindaman scored with 6.2 seconds to go to tie the game for Williamsville North and the Spartans went on to win the penalty kick shootout, 5-4, to win their Class AA quarterfinal over Orchard Park.

Jonah Kozak scored in the 36th minute and then again early in the second half to get No. 2 ranked Frontier started in a 5-1 Class AA triumph over No. 7 Niagara Falls. Alex Gombos assisted in the Kozak goals and scored himself in the 44th minute with an assist by Kozak. Later Kozak set up a goal by Nicholas Sobczak. Liam Walsh also scored for the Falcons with Alex Hiam assisting.

Hamburg, seeded No. 1 in Class A-1 got two goals from Gabe Mastrangelo and another from Andrew Lauria in a 3-1 triumph over No. 8 North Tonawanda in their sectional quarterfinal.

In Class A-2, Williamsville South received goals from Andy Loomis, Benito Vilardo, Max Voyer and Julian Payne. and defeated International Prep at Grover, 4-0. Loomis had three assists.

Cole Augustine scored in the 52nd minute with an assist from Nick Patti giving Iroquois a 1-0 Class A-2 quarterfinal win over Starpoint. The Chiefs are seeded third in their sectional bracket.

Sweet Home nails down ECIC II volleyball title

Dylan Aarum and Kaleb Luton scored with 10 kills each to help Sweet Home sweep three sets from visiting Lake Shore, 26-24, 25-23 and 25-19 clinching the ECIC II boys volleyball championship for the Panthers. Sweet Home is 11-0 with one league match left. Lake Shore is 9-2 with one to go.

Besides the work at the net from Aarum and Luton, Sweet Home had "real strong setting from senior Andrew Thiele," coach Richard Cicero said.

Thiele had 35 assists.

"We really blocked well and transitioned well," Cicero said of his team’s performance.

The Panthers were ranked seventh in the latest WNY Coaches Poll.

West Seneca East's Lindsey Weissman wins ECIC diving

Lindsey Weissman, a West Seneca East junior, scored a 20 on her final dive, an inward dive with a 1.5 degree of difficulty and won the ECIC girls diving championship on Wednesday at Maryvale.

Weissman, who was seeded third entering the event, totaled 416.40 points for her 11 dives.

Second overall was Rachel Henning of Eden with a 403.45 total. Henning led the Division 2 divers.

Carissa Jantzi of Orchard Park was second among the Division I divers with 394.60.

Canisius wins 19th straight title in volleyball

Canisius completed its 19th straight Monsignor Martin Association championship season in volleyball with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 triumph over St. Francis.

John Scrocco led the Crusaders with 16 kills and five aces as the Crusaders completed an 8-0 league regular season.

Adding to the occasion was the Senior Night festivities for the Crusaders.

"We have half a dozen seniors who play a lot for us," said coach Tom Weislo. "Tonight we tried to feature them and they did great."

Next for Canisius is the Jesuit Invitational tournament hosted by McQuaid Jesuit in Rochester on Saturday. Also entered are Loyola Brakefield of Baltimore and Colegio Ignatio from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Olean's Heister scores five goals, now has 52 for season

Olean’s Calista Heister scored five times, raising her season’s goal total to 52 in the Huskies’ 7-0 Class B-1 prequarterfinal win over Dunkirk. Heister also registered her 11th assist giving her 115 points for the season.

Emma Rice scored once and assisted on goals by Jade Bouvier, Jaylah Cossin and Chloe Barrett in No. 5 seedSilver Creek’s 4-2 triumph over Cattaraugus/Little Valley in a Class C sectionall girls soccer prequarterfinal. Izzy Deliman was busy as the C-LV goalkeeper with 18 saves.

Jocelyn Wyatt scored twice and Hayly Fredrickson had two assists for No. 6 Ellicottville in a 7-0 triumph over Cassadaga Valley, also in a Class C prequarterfinal.

Senior Ashleigh Strasser scored twice and had two assists and sophomore Alyssa Attardo had a pair of goals and an assist in Alden’s 9-0 triumph over CSAT in a Class B-1 prequarterfinal.

Westfield’s Juli Smith scored three times in the Wolverines’ 4-2 Class C prequarterfinal win over Salamanca. Aly Hill had both goals for the losing Warriors.

Sophomore forward Rachel Chunco scored three times and Sarah Milczarski and Taylor Heschke had two assists each as Newfane, the No. 9 seed, won at No. 8 Tonawanda, 4-1, in their Class B-1 quarterfinal.