Buffalo's first vegan doughnut shop, Fry Baby Donuts, closes

Fry Baby Donuts, Buffalo’s first vegan doughnut shop, has closed.

Located at 336 S. Elmwood Ave., the tiny spot drew doughnut aficionados and the animal-product-avoidant with its colorful, offbeat flavors.

Its assortment posted to social media Sept. 20 included caramel apple, cranberry granola crunch, mocha latte, and a London Fog version, with Earl Grey tea and vanilla.

Owner Ann Hogan said she was not sure she would reopen, at that address or elsewhere.

