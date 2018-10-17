2019 Buffalo school board race off to an early start

Buffalo school board elections aren't until May, but the campaigning is already under way.

A parent activist threw his hat into the ring Tuesday for what is expected to be an interesting school board election in Buffalo.

Larry Scott was the first out of the gate to publicly announce his candidacy for an at-large seat on the Buffalo Board of Education Tuesday afternoon during a news conference on the lawn of North Park Community School on Parkside Avenue.

Scott, the co-chair of the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization, has two boys enrolled in Buffalo Public Schools. He is a school psychologist in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District.

In Buffalo, all nine school board seats are up for election in 2019, which happens only once every 15 years.