The Wraparound: Golden Knights 4, Sabres 1

LAS VEGAS -- Veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury carved a slice of NHL history Tuesday night, stopping 26 shots as the Vegas Golden Knights dumped the Buffalo Sabres, 4-1, before 18,321 in T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury, 33, moved into a tie with Hall of Famer Glenn Hall for 10th place on the NHL's all-time win list. Drafted No. 1 overall by Pittsburgh in 2003, Fleury earned the 407th win of his career and is 16 shy of longtime former Chicago goalie Tony Esposito for ninth.

Fleury is third on the active victory leader list behind Florida's Roberto Luongo (471) and New York's Henrik Lundqvist (432). He stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 1-0 win at Philadelphia.

A power-play goal in the first period by Jonathan Marchessault and a short-handed goal in the second period by Cody Eakin was all the offense Fleury would need. The Sabres were outshot, 12-5, in the first period before playing a much stronger game over the final 30 minutes. The final count was 29-27 for Vegas.

Vladimir Sobotka his first goal as a Sabres with 36.7 seconds left, denying Fleury his second straight shutout. Marchessault scored his second of the night into an empty net with 12.7 seconds left.

Vegas, the NHL's defending Western Conference champion, improved to 3-4 with its second straight win. The Sabres fell to 3-3.

Challenge accepted: The Golden Knights appeared to score the game's first goal at 8:40 of the first period as defenseman Shea Theodore undressed Rasmus Dahlin, went in alone and beat Carter Hutton. But the Sabres challenged the play and replays showed Max Pacioretty was well offside on the right wing, far from the play.

Opening salvo: Despite losing that goal, Vegas had a large edge in play in the first period and finally broke through when there was 1:01 left. Marchessault did the honors, beating Patrik Berglund to the spot down the middle of the ice and tapping home a William Karlsson pass.

Finally getting some power: The Marchessault goal snapped Vegas' 0-for-16 streak on the power play to start the season. Vegas and Los Angeles (0 for 21) entered the night as the only NHL teams without a power-play goal.

Power play tells the tale: The Sabres went 0 for 6 on the power play to fall to 0 for 15 this year in their three losses. In their three wins, they're 4 for 9.

Short-circuiting Sabres: Buffalo had a power-play early in the second period looking for the tying goal when disaster struck. After a Sam Reinhart turnover in the neutral zone, Vegas sped down the ice on a 2-on-1 break. Rasmus Ristolainen stayed in the middle but Hutton couldn't make the stop on Eakin off a shot taken as the Knights forward breezed through the right circle.

The coup de grace: William Karlsson put the game away by getting position on Dahlin and tipping home a Reilly Smith pass at 10:40 of the third. It was the first goal of the year for Karlsson, who was the surprise of the NHL last year when he scored 43.

Up Next: The Sabres were to find the way to San Jose right after the game. They'll practice there Wednesday and meet the Sharks in SAP Center on Thursday night.