Scattershots (Oct. 17)

Pheasant stocking set for Oct. 20 opener

With opening day for pheasant hunting set to take place Saturday for the western part of the state, it’s important to note that thousands of adult birds will be stocked in the area. Some 30,000 adult birds raised at the Reynolds game farm in Ithaca will be planted around the state.

Here in Department of Environmental Conservation Region 9, comprised of six counties, stocking will take place in the following locations:

Allegany: Keeney Swamp Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Birdsall (154 birds) and Hanging Bog WMA, New Hudson (427 birds)

Keeney Swamp Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Birdsall (154 birds) and Hanging Bog WMA, New Hudson (427 birds) Cattaraugus County: Conewango Swamp WMA in Conewango and Randolph (294 birds), Harwood Lake Multiple Use Area (231 birds) in Farmersville (permit needed for Oct. 20), Allegany State Park (294 birds) in Red House (free permit required) and Allegheny Reservoir WMA in South Valley (301 birds)

Conewango Swamp WMA in Conewango and Randolph (294 birds), Harwood Lake Multiple Use Area (231 birds) in Farmersville (permit needed for Oct. 20), Allegany State Park (294 birds) in Red House (free permit required) and Allegheny Reservoir WMA in South Valley (301 birds) Chautauqua County: Alder Bottom WMA, Sherman (217 birds)

Alder Bottom WMA, Sherman (217 birds) Erie County: Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area (330 birds) in Collins (permit needed for Oct. 20) and the area east of Mileblock Road (161 birds), south of Milestrip Road in Brant (permission required)

Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area (330 birds) in Collins (permit needed for Oct. 20) and the area east of Mileblock Road (161 birds), south of Milestrip Road in Brant (permission required) Erie/Niagara counties: Tonawanda WMA, Royalton/Newstead (70 birds)

Tonawanda WMA, Royalton/Newstead (70 birds) Niagara County: Joe Davis (140 birds), Wilson Tuscarora (147 birds) and Golden Hill (147 birds) State Parks (permits needed first three Saturdays) east of Hess Road near Charlotteville Road (154 birds) in Newfane (permission required) and West of Hosmer Road and north of West Somerset Road north of the railroad tracks (112 birds) in Somerset (permission required)

Joe Davis (140 birds), Wilson Tuscarora (147 birds) and Golden Hill (147 birds) State Parks (permits needed first three Saturdays) east of Hess Road near Charlotteville Road (154 birds) in Newfane (permission required) and West of Hosmer Road and north of West Somerset Road north of the railroad tracks (112 birds) in Somerset (permission required) Wyoming County: Carlton Hill Multiple Use Area and Sulphur Springs Fish and Wildlife Management Act Cooperative Hunting Area in Middlebury (763 birds)

For special permits at Zoar and Harwood, contact DEC in Buffalo at 851-7010. For Allegany State Park, visit the administration building.

Wilson Tuscarora launch to receive improvements

Wilson Tuscarora State Park has announced through its regional offices that the popular boat launch will receive $135,000 worth of improvements starting this month. As a result, limited launch services may be available after November. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2019.

Included in the renovation project being completed by Empire Marine Services of Hilton, N.Y., is a new floating dock system at the launch ramp. For more information or to find out the status of the launch, call the park office at 751-6361.

Fish wins Chautauqua Lake bass title

Matt Fish came from behind on the second day of fishing to win the Chautauqua Lake Bassmasters on Oct. 13-14, held out of Long Point Marina. He used a NED rig in 4 to 7 feet of water to weigh in 9.19 pounds of bass on Day 1 and 10.65 pounds of bass Day 2 for a total of 19.84 in the final tournament of the year. Conditions were tough as runner-up Randy Crist finished with 18.06 pounds. Third place was three-time Angler of the Year Don Staszczyk, who held the lead after the first day. He finished with 15.96 pounds of bass. Big fish honors also went to Fish with a 4.11-pound lunker.

Chautauqua Bassmasters club membership is $25 per year and is open to new members with or without boats. Meetings are held the first Sunday of the month at 6 p.m. at Friendly’s Restaurant in Jamestown. Call Mike Russo at 716-665-1562 for information.

Waterfowl lottery drawing for Niagara County Parks

Waterfowl seasons blast off on Oct. 27 and area state parks have announced more information on the lottery for blinds. Fort Niagara, Joseph Davis, Wilson Tuscarora and Golden Hill state parks will hold annual waterfowl blind drawings on Thursdays at the Fort Niagara Park Maintenance Building at 6:30 p.m. starting Oct. 25. Other draw dates include Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29; Dec. 20 and 27; and Jan. 3, 2019.

Drawings for Beaver Island Park, West River Parkway, Motor and Strawberry islands will take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the basement of the Beaver Island Clubhouse starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26.

If you would like to try for a blind in these parks, make sure you have a current small game license, a signed duck stamp, a Harvest Information Program number and a waterfowl identification card. Boat or dog retrievals are required.