BN Outdoor Calendar (Oct. 17)

Oct. 17 – Start of Capt. Bob’s Outdoors trout and panfish derby through Dec. 22. Categories include steelhead, brown trout, rudd, perch and salmon. Shop is located at 10295 Main St., Clarence. Call 407-3021 for more information.

Oct. 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association general membership meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speakers will be Joe Yaeger and Melissa Gearhart with the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo talking about new and exciting speakers and attractions for 2019.

Oct. 18 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Fly tying at 6 p.m. with meeting to follow. Guest speakers will be Orvis store manager Adam Schroeder and fishing manager Drew Nisbet. Call 675-4766 for more information.

Oct. 19 – Early bowhunting season ends (final day) in the Northern Zone for all wildlife management units.

Oct. 20 – North Tonawanda Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr at Klydell Wetland from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Preregistration required at 585-457-3228. Cost is $7.

Oct. 20 – Fall foliage photography walk at Knox Farm State Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Oct. 20 – Pheasant season opens in Western New York. Consult the regulations guide for rooster-only areas.

Oct. 20 – Fall turkey season begins in the Southern Zone through Nov. 2. Consult www.dec.ny.gov for more information.

Oct. 21 – 1st Annual Patrick Story Memorial Pheasant Hunt from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ringnecks on Broadway, 2407 Broadway, Darien Center. Donation is $150 per man (four-person team). For more information, contact Steve Panero at 870-0435.

Oct. 22 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Dysinger and Beattie in Lockport starting at 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 – NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame Annual meeting, Onondaga Lake Parks Administration Office, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool, starting at 7 p.m. RSVP to Steve Wowelko at wowelko@juno.com.

Oct. 25 – Duck blind drawings begin for Joseph Davis, Fort Niagara, Wilson Tuscarora and Golden Hill state parks at the Fort Niagara Maintenance Building starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 745-7273 for more information.

Oct. 25 – Fisher and Marten trapping begins in the Southern Tier. Consult the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov. The season ends Oct. 30. Contact the regional DEC office to obtain a free permit at 372-0645.

Oct. 25 – Bobcat hunting season begins through Nov. 16 in the Southern Tier in select areas. Check out boundaries at www.dec.ny.gov.

Oct. 26 – Duck blind drawings begin at the Beaver Island Clubhouse starting at 6:30 p.m. This will be for Beaver Island, West River Parkway, Strawberry and Motor islands. Call 773-3271 for more information.

Oct. 27 – Western Zone duck season opener as well as opening day for the South and West-Central goose areas. www.dec.ny.gov.

Oct. 30 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at the Donovan Post, 3210 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. Fly tying will commence at 6 p.m. Bring brown thread for tying Prince Nymphs. The regular part of the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker Russ Shefrin will talk about "The nature faker controversy of 1903-1908."

Nov. 3 – Southern Zone big game crossbow season opens.

Nov. 3 – Fly Fishing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum, Livingston Manor, starting at 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10-11 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Springville Firehall starting at 9 a.m. each day. Call 542-9929 for more information, visit www.nfgshows.com.

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Free Fishing Day. No license required in New York.