Buffalo man accused of thefts from vehicles near D'Youville

A Buffalo man was arrested early Wednesday morning and accused of stealing items from vehicles near D'Youville College, police said.

Hector Sanchez, 26, was arrested after midnight near Porter and Fargo avenues after police received a report of a suspicious person who was "casing" vehicles.

Sanchez, who was stopped by campus safety officers, is accused of breaking the front window of a vehicle, police said. He was found with a variety of items, including a debit card, a stethoscope and other medical items, a purse, a backpack, as well as a crack pipe with drug residue on it, according to a police report.

Sanchez was charged with grand larceny, possession of burglar tools, criminal mischief, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and petit larceny.