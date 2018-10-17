Buffalo man, 31, dies after shooting near Buffalo State

A 31-year-old Buffalo man died early Wednesday morning as a result of a shooting near SUNY Buffalo State Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo Police reported.

The shooting took place at around 3:40 p.m. inside a restaurant at Letchworth and Dart streets, the police and Buffalo State reported. Spanish restaurant La Casa De Sabores is at 1 Letchworth Street. The incident happened near lot G-20, a block west of Grant Street.

Detectives say the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Buffalo State said the shooter fled south on Dart away from campus. Buffalo State said there doesn't appear to be a connection to the school.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Erie County Medical Center Tuesday.

University Police said they increased patrols on the western section of campus Tuesday night.