Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, 55, tackles Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, forcing a fumble Oct. 14 in Houston. The Texans recovered. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Bills move into top 5 in defensive pressure rate after effort against Texans

The Bills defense seemingly lived in the Texans' backfield in Buffalo's loss in Week 6, and the team's pass-rush was actually a tick more efficient than it was in the throttling of the Vikings earlier in the season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills pressured Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson on 18 of his 33 drop backs, which equates to a 54.5 percent pressure rate.

It marked the second time in the first six games of the 2018 season that the Bills pressured an opposing quarterback on more than 50 percent of his drop backs. The other instance came in Week 3 when they pressured Minnesota's Kirk Cousins 53.3 percent of the time.

In Week 5, the Bills pressured the Titans' Marcus Mariota 33.3 percent of the time.

Over the past two games, Buffalo has pressured the opposing signal-caller on 29 of 66 drop backs, good for a 43.9 percent pressure rate.

Against Houston, defensive end Jerry Hughes led the Bills with a whopping nine pressures – two sacks, two hits and five hurries. Defensive tackle Kyle Williams had six pressures. Trent Murphy and Lorenzo Alexander each had four pressures.

Heading into a Week 7 trip to Indianapolis, the Bills are fifth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 37.7. The league pressure-rate average after Week 6 is 32.6 percent.

The Texans were able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on 10 of his 23 drop backs, or 43.4 percent of the times he dropped back to pass. Nathan Peterman was pressured on two of his 13 drop backs. Together, that equated to a 33.3 percent pressure rate.

Center Russell Bodine did not surrender a pressure. John Miller, Dion Dawkins and Vlad Ducasse allowed one. Jordan Mills gave up two.

The Bills play the Colts in Week 7. Indianapolis is 27th in defensive pressure rate at 28.4 percent. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been pressured 31 percent of the time (95 of 306 drop backs) this season.

Observations: Leslie Frazier's defense has turned things around

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list:

Pressures Drop Backs faced Pressure Rate
Philadelphia Eagles 110 266 41.35338346
Los Angeles Rams 91 224 40.625
Carolina Panthers 79 199 39.69849246
Green Bay Packers 84 219 38.35616438
Buffalo Bills 91 241 37.7593361
Jacksonville Jaguars 84 224 37.5
Baltimore Ravens 92 247 37.24696356
Minnesota Vikings 85 230 36.95652174
Dallas Cowboys 82 227 36.12334802
San Francisco 49ers 92 259 35.52123552
Kansas City Chiefs 104 294 35.37414966
Pittsburgh Steelers 98 284 34.50704225
Los Angeles Chargers 82 240 34.16666667
Cincinnati Bengals 92 271 33.94833948
Chicago Bears 69 207 33.33333333
New England Patriots 84 256 32.8125
New York Jets 86 266 32.33082707
Washington Redskins 63 200 31.5
Arizona Cardinals 75 239 31.38075314
Seattle Seahawks 70 224 31.25
Tennessee Titans 70 228 30.70175439
New York Giants 66 221 29.86425339
Denver Broncos 66 221 29.86425339
Miami Dolphins 69 234 29.48717949
Cleveland Browns 76 261 29.11877395
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 61 210 29.04761905
Indianapolis Colts 73 257 28.40466926
Houston Texans 63 234 26.92307692
Atlanta Falcons 69 261 26.43678161
Detroit Lions 45 173 26.01156069
New Orleans Saints 50 198 25.25252525
Oakland Raiders 42 197 21.31979695
