Bills move into top 5 in defensive pressure rate after effort against Texans

The Bills defense seemingly lived in the Texans' backfield in Buffalo's loss in Week 6, and the team's pass-rush was actually a tick more efficient than it was in the throttling of the Vikings earlier in the season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills pressured Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson on 18 of his 33 drop backs, which equates to a 54.5 percent pressure rate.

It marked the second time in the first six games of the 2018 season that the Bills pressured an opposing quarterback on more than 50 percent of his drop backs. The other instance came in Week 3 when they pressured Minnesota's Kirk Cousins 53.3 percent of the time.

In Week 5, the Bills pressured the Titans' Marcus Mariota 33.3 percent of the time.

Over the past two games, Buffalo has pressured the opposing signal-caller on 29 of 66 drop backs, good for a 43.9 percent pressure rate.

Against Houston, defensive end Jerry Hughes led the Bills with a whopping nine pressures – two sacks, two hits and five hurries. Defensive tackle Kyle Williams had six pressures. Trent Murphy and Lorenzo Alexander each had four pressures.

Heading into a Week 7 trip to Indianapolis, the Bills are fifth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 37.7. The league pressure-rate average after Week 6 is 32.6 percent.

The Texans were able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on 10 of his 23 drop backs, or 43.4 percent of the times he dropped back to pass. Nathan Peterman was pressured on two of his 13 drop backs. Together, that equated to a 33.3 percent pressure rate.

Center Russell Bodine did not surrender a pressure. John Miller, Dion Dawkins and Vlad Ducasse allowed one. Jordan Mills gave up two.

The Bills play the Colts in Week 7. Indianapolis is 27th in defensive pressure rate at 28.4 percent. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been pressured 31 percent of the time (95 of 306 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list: