BUDD, James R.

BUDD - James R. Of Victor, NY, passed away October 14, 2018, at age 77. He was predeceased by his parents Roy James Budd and Nellie "Peg" Myrtle Budd; wife Cynthia and infant daughter Colleen. James is survived by son Patrick (Christina) of Fairport; granddaughters Kendra Leigh Budd, Devan Nicole Budd and Jessica James Budd. He is also survived by his special friend and habibi Martha Eggers. James was a state engineer with the DOT for 47 years. He was a tirelessly devoted father, grandfather and friend to anyone he met. James was a longtime active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, living his faith to the very end. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Rochester Area Interfaith Hospitality Network (RAIHN) at www.raihn.org in his memory. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Jarmusz Cotton Funeral Home (26 Maple Ave., Victor, NY). Jim's Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 10 AM at St. Patrick's Church (115 Maple Ave., Victor, NY). Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery.