[BN] Blitz newsletter: Can the Bills really go back to Nathan Peterman?

It was hard to watch Nathan Peterman's latest collapse. On a basic human level, I feel bad for the guy. The Bills keep asking him to do something he just can't do. The results are humiliating, but less unexpected each time.

Yet, starting Peterman is still a consideration this week. That incredible circumstance is thanks to both Josh Allen's elbow injury and a chronic lack of foresight from Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott and the rest of the Bills' brain trust, who went into the season without a proven quarterback in sight. The only other option Sunday is starting veteran Derek Anderson, whom they signed last week off the street. He hadn't practiced since the end of last season.

But the Bills can't really go back to Peterman, can they? Vic Carucci's column explored that idea.

"How Peterman continues to be an option to start is baffling, if not maddening," he wrote. "Yet, it brings us back to what largely factored into the decision that quickly went sideways against the Ravens: McDermott's unwavering loyalty to Peterman. He loves the guy's deep religious faith. He adores his high moral character. So far, McDermott has managed to block out the overwhelming opinion that Peterman is not good enough to play quarterback in the NFL."

Peterman has yet to finish a game he started, going 0-for-3 with two implosions and a concussion. His non-meltdown start did come against the Colts (this week's opponent), but handing the keys to Anderson seems like the move. I can't imagine he's ready to go, but he hasn't failed yet, and that hope is all the organization, the locker room and the fanbase has left to bank on.

Allen update: A handful of reports surfaced about Allen on Tuesday. The takeaways are that Allen has a ligament sprain in his elbow, which the News confirmed, and that he won't play this week. He appears likely to miss extended time, though the severity of the sprain is not yet known.

How bad is the Bills' passing game anyway? Glad you asked. Let's turn to Pro Football Focus for some perspective. "Buffalo’s pass offense has been one of the worst we’ve seen since Pro Football Focus started grading every play of every game in 2006," PFF senior analyst Billy Moy wrote. Good times. At least maybe it can't get much worse than it already is?

Frank Reich turning around Colts' mentality: The Colts are 1-4, but in their locker room, "there was no sense that the sky is falling," Mark Gaughan reported from Indiana. “He’s just steady,” Colts OC Nick Sirianni said of Reich. “It’s always the next play, the next play, the next play. He preaches that to our guys. That goes for the next week, as well. We lost a tough one last week. But we’re moving on. We rehash the game and correct the mistakes, but once it’s over, it’s over. I think that’s the sign of a good leader. And Frank’s had years and years of leading.” Gaughan also wrote how Reich shielded himself from drama of the Colts' coaching search this past offseason.

Tremaine Tracker: LB Tremaine Edmunds had his best day in pass coverage against the Texans, Chris Trapasso wrote.

Get well soon: Former Bills receiver Rod Streater suffered a broken neck last week while covering a punt for the Browns.

