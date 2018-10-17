BLAIR, Kevin J.

BLAIR - Kevin J. October 14, 2018. Beloved son of James and Virginia Blair. Dearest companion of Jackie Mangano. Loving father of Kristin and Olivia Blair. Adored brother of AJ Sordetto, Tara and Carly Blair. Adored uncle of Serena and Gabrielle Sordetto, Jayden and Layla Garcia. Also survived by many loving friends and family. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey), on Friday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be on Saturday at 11 AM. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com