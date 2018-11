BLAIR, Elsene E.

BLAIR - Elsene E. October 12, 2018. Memorial Services will be conducted Thursday, October 18, 2018, 5 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com