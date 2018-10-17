Beer notes: 42 North turns 3, Resurgence issues pumpkin challenge

42 North plans own birthday party

42 North Brewing Company (25 Pine St., East Aurora) will celebrate its third birthday with special releases and a party at noon Oct. 20. Several beers will be released including an Apricot Sour, Brett Belgian Pale, Flanders Red Ale and 2016 Red Army Imperial Stout.

Guests will also enjoy food from Rolf’s Artisan Wood-Fired Flatbread mobile brick oven, live music including local favorite Folkfaces, a blind tasting and more. Call 805-7500.

Resurgence values your fall art

Resurgence Brewing Company (1250 Niagara St.) will host its annual pumpkin carving contest from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Tickets are $10 and get attendees a pumpkin and one beer (available here).

Judging takes place in the evening, but entrants need not be present to win. Also on Oct. 18, Resurgence will release its seasonal peanut butter beer, Peter B. Porter (5.5 percent alcohol by volume). Call 381-9868.

Flying Bison and BreadHive to work together

Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St.) will have a special firkin of cask-conditioned Brindle Porter (5.6 percent ABV) at 3 p.m. Oct. 19. For this tapping, the brewery will also host Cincinnati-based songwriter Dennis O’Hagan from 7 to 10 p.m.

From noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24, Flying Bison will host BreadHive Bakery & Cafe for a pop-up lunch. $10 will buy customers a turkey or vegan tofu chorizo sandwich, along with a vegan roasted squash and grain salad with maple citrus thyme vinaigrette. $4 pints of Flying Bison beer will be available throughout the event. Call 873-1557.