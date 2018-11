ANDING, Gordon M.

ANDING - Gordon M. Of Sanborn, NY, October 10, 2018. Son of Meredith C. and Maurice (Buggs) Anding, Jr.; brother of Armaan K. (Yolanda) Anding; uncle of Kadence and Chancellor Anding; host of aunts, uncles, friends, Ward Road family and staff. Private Services held at convenience of his family. For guest register, please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com