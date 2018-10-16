Wegmans-brand hummus recalled

Wegmans has recalled some of its Food You Feel Good About Original Hummus because it may contain pieces of black plastic.

The affected product has a "best before" date of Nov. 14, 2018, and a lot code of 8118262, in the 8-ounce and 32-ounce package. The affected Universal Product Codes, or UPC, are 77890-26213 in the 8-ounce package or 77890-26221 in the 32 ounce.

The product can be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund. For more information, call 855-934-3663.