Two Lockport officers apply to become police chief, mayor says

Two members of the Lockport Police Department, Capt. Douglas Haak and Lt. Rodney Peters, have applied for police chief, Mayor David R. Wohleben said Monday.

Before that, the city had received about 25 applications, all from outside Lockport and most from out of state.

Wohleben said the search firm screening the applications has been asked to try to recruit more New Yorkers as candidates. While that effort goes forward, the city Police Board has called off its plans to interview some candidates Saturday.

Wohleben said he expects a new chief will be chosen by late November, but the appointee will have to finish in the top three on a civil service exam in March to hold the position. Interim Chief Steven C. Preisch is not a candidate.