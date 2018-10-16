Tremaine Tracker: Edmunds has best day in coverage of young NFL career vs. Texans

It wasn't a particularly busy afternoon for Bills rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, but he aided in the team's tremendous performance against Deshaun Watson and the Texans' prolific passing offense.

Edmunds finished the game with nine total tackles but did not have an impact tackle for the second consecutive week and registered just one range tackle – a takedown outside the numbers.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays at Houston 1 0 0

The rookie from Virginia Tech had a solid afternoon avoiding and shedding blocks against Houston after making just two block-shed tackles against four plays in which he failed to shed blocks against the Titans.

Block-shed tackles No shed Missed tackles at Houston 2 1 1

Edmunds' biggest contributions came against the pass, a vital aspect of playing the linebacker position in today's NFL, although he didn't have an interception nor did he defend any throws.

Per Pro Football Focus, Edmunds dropped into coverage on 36 defensive snaps. By my count, he only allowed one reception for nine yards on a play when a dump off over the middle came in his zone.

Pressures per pass-rush snaps Pass breakups Receptions / yards allowed in coverage at Houston 0/1 0 1/9

The loss in Houston marked the first time in Edmunds' career in which he did not register a quarterback pressure. He was only used on one pass-rush snap, the fewest since the season opener in Baltimore.

Here's how Edmunds has fared in his first six NFL games:

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays Through Week Six 14 6 3

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles Through Week Six 10 11 9