Sweet Home can clinch ECIC II volleyball with a win

Sweet Home can wrap up the ECIC II boys volleyball championship by defeating Lake Shore in their match today in Amherst.

Coach Richard Cicero’s Panthers improved their division record to 10-0 on Tuesday, defeating West Seneca East in four sets on Senior Night at Sweet Home. The set scores were 25-20, 25-29, 21-25 and 25-15.

Senior co-captain Dylan Aarum and Shawn Romanowski led the way with six kills each.

Sweet Home has gone deep into the sectional playoffs the last two season in a resurgence of the sport at the school, but lost to Eden and Hamburg in the crossover finals each time.

"We’ve had a pretty good run," said Cicero, who has been the Panthers’ coach for 20 years. "Our three co-captains (Aarum, Kaleb Luton and Solomon Shabazz) do a great job of getting us all pulling in the right direction."

Barker field hockey clinches over Roy-Hart

Roy-Hart field hockey allowed only three goals all season. Unfortunately all three were in losses to Barker costing the Rams the Niagara-Orleans League championship.

Freshman Kaedynce Schumacher scored the game’s only goal on a penalty corner 2:15 into the second half to give Barker a 1-0 victory over Roy-Hart on Tuesday in the game that decided the N-O championship. It was Barker’s 19th league championship. The Raiders finished league play at 11-1, losing only to Akron, The other loss for Roy-Hart (10-2) was 2-1 to Barker.

Senior Paige Sandolfini was in goal for the Tuesday’s shutout with two saves on Roy-Hart’s four shots on goal.

Elsewhere, No. 1 ranked Clarence won its ninth in a row since a lone loss to Williamsville North (2-1) defeating Lancaster, 5-1, to wrap up a tie for the ECIC championship. Williamsville North clinched at least a tie for the title with a win over Holland on Monday.

Madison Leeper had a goal and an assist and Kailee Godesaibois has an assist for the Red Devils who have allowed only five goals all season while scoring 89.

St. Joe’s tops Timon in league finale

St. Joe’s celebrated Senior Night with a 3-0 victory over Bishop Timon-St. Jude, completing a 6-1 season in Monsignor Martin boys soccer. Coach Mike Thoin’s Marauders, ranked third in the WNY Large Schools Poll are 16-3 overall with a loss to Nichols in league play and to No. 1 ranked (small schools) East Aurora and No. 1 (large schools) Clarence.

Senior Evan Benz had a goal and two assists and junior Joe Fronczak one goal for the winners.

Lancers, Vikings tie in girls soccer

St. Mary’s of Lancaster and Nichols, the two top teams in Monsignor Martin girls soccer played to a 1-1 draw at Westwood Park. The outcome left the Lancers at 7-0-1 a game in front of the Vikings (6-1-1) each with a league game left to play in the regular season.

Goalkeeper saves Olean in shootout

Olean’s senior goalkeeper Jack Dwaileebe made three saves in the shootout to enable the No. 4 seed Huskies to get past No. 13 CSAT in their Class B-1 Section VI boys soccer prequarterfinal, 3-2, in double overtime. Souleymane Diallo scored twice for CSAT. Christ Kahuka and Alvareq Almahodi had the assists.

The only seeding upset in sectional playoff matches Tuesday was No. 10 Eden’s 3-0 triumph over Roy-Hart in Class B-2. Alvarro Tagarro scored twice for the winning Raiders.

Theovie Louzala scored twice and Kibram Gebrekidoud and Mohamud Sumshul Alam had single goals for Lafayette in a 4-1 triumph over Salamanca-Cattaraugus Valley in Class B-2 prequarterfinal. Reece Redeye-Desposito scored for the losers.

Akron wins league title again

Akron regrouped in the fifth set after Roy-Hart had rallied to tie the match at 2-2 and went on to a 25-18 victory over the Rams to capture its third Niagara-Orleans girls volleyball championship in a row Tuesday. The scores were: 25-23,25-19, 19-25, 22-25 and 25-18.

"We had unforced errors, and mishits before we regrouped," said Akron coach Brenda Sundown-Jonathan.

Helped by a run of five straight points on eighth-grader Elsie Logan’s serve, Akron scored nine of the last 10 points in the fifth set to capture the match and the title. Akron was 9-1 in league play, Roy-Hart 8-2.

Senior Darion Johnson had 22 kills and six aces, senior Helena Hill had 18 kills and three aces, Sophomore Jessee Johnathan had 29 assists and senior libero Aurora Hockwater served two aces for the Tigers.

Roy-Hart’s Aspen Moore had 37 kills while Alyssa Kubas had seven.