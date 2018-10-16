SUNY Buffalo State to host data security conference

SUNY Buffalo State will host a conference on data strategy and governance from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the alumni center, 667 Grant St.

The conference will feature a number of presenters, including lunchtime keynote speaker Jennifer Beckage, managing director of Beckage PLLC, who will discuss the impact of data breaches.

Details are available at datastrategyandgovernance.info.