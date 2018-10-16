Sunday bus service continues to Lackawanna's 1st Ward

A six-month pilot program that brought Sunday bus service to Lackawanna’s 1st Ward will continue, said an official with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

“We have seen growth in ridership relating to Sunday services since implementation that we are pleased with,” said Thomas George, director of public transit. “As we have seen a positive ridership trend over the last six months, we intend to keep the service in operation.”

The determination comes after 1st Ward residents and Lackawanna community leader John Ingram voiced concern over the lack of weekend service. In March, changes were implemented to Routes 16, 36 and 42 in South Buffalo, Lackawanna, and Hamburg, said State Sen. Timothy Kennedy.

“This is a big win for the residents of Lackawanna’s 1st Ward,” Kennedy said. “When a group of dedicated individuals works together and fights for what is right, important changes can happen.”