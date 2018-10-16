STOKLOSA, Eugene J.

STOKLOSA - Eugene J. October 15, 2018 at age 97. Beloved husband of the late Regina "Wanda" (nee Witczak) Stoklosa; devoted father of Regina (Mario) Cipriani, James (Cindy) Stoklosa, Juanita (Michael) Nowakowski, Raymond (Laureane) Stoklosa, Dorothy Martorana, Donald (Kathy) Stoklosa, Rosemary (Thomas) Tonner, Edward Stoklosa, Judy (Darryl) Smith, MaryJo (Damien) Courtin and Tanya Stoklosa; loving grandfather of 25 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Helen Witkowski, Joseph Stock, Adam Stoklosa and Louise Kozanecki; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, where Prayers will be offered on Friday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9 AM. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's name to St. Vincent de Paul. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com