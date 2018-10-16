Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 16, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from playwright Oscar Wilde, born on this date in 1854, “Everything in moderation, including moderation.”

LISTEN IN – Soprano Hillary Hunt and friends will perform jazz standards with an autumn theme in a free concert at noon Wednesday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave.

GRAB A PLATE – The Ladies Auxiliary of Lewiston Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 serves a pork chop dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the fire hall at 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Dinners are $9, desserts $1 extra. For reservations, call 754-7617.

Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, hosts its free monthly community meal, “Peace, Love and Food,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaghetti and meatballs will be offered with salad and homemade dessert. For reservations, call 662-9348.

TALKING POINTS – Health promotion expert Dr. Michael O’Donnell, who has worked with more than 150 organizations and written more than 200 articles on how to encourage wellness, gives a free guest lecture at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 120 at Daemen College’s Research and Information Commons. For more info, call Dr. Brian Wrotniak at 839-8298 or email bwrotnia@daemen.edu.

Jim Heaney, editor and executive director of Investigative Post, will speak on “Watchdog Journalism” at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Unitarian Universalist Church, 695 Elmwood Ave. Cost is $5.

Historian and urban planner Angela Keppel explores Buffalo street names in a free talk entitled “Who was Mr. Hertel? Are There Lots of Birds on Bird Avenue?” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Museum, 1902 Niagara St.

HOW IT’S DONE – The technique of plein air painting will be demonstrated by Carol Mathewson of Youngstown, who is associated Waterlane Fine Art, at the next meeting of the Niagara Arts Guild at 7 p.m. Friday in the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.

The program also includes a presentation by Manning McCandlish on the life and work of Lockport artist Julia Beamer in conjunction with the Guild’s 70th anniversary. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

VINTAGE EVENING – Premium Finger Lakes wines from O-Neh-Da and Eagle Crest vineyards will be featured as Blessed Sacrament Church hosts a wine tasting from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Cotter Hall, 263 Claremont Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Donation is $15. For more info, visit bsacramentchurch.com.

