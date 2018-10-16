POTUS bests FLOTUS in local ratings

President Trump can brag about his ratings power in Western New York compared to that of the first lady.

Trump’s interview with an impressive Lesley Stahl on CBS’ “60 Minutes” had a strong 11.0 rating on Channel 4. Of course, it had a strong lead-in from an NFL game on a CBS doubleheader weekend. Melania Trump’s interview Friday night on ABC carried by WKBW-TV (Channel 7) had a 2.6 rating.

The Trumps may both enjoy the fact that Alec Baldwin’s new ABC talk show Sunday night bombed here. It got a 1 rating on Channel 7.