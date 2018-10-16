Police investigating head-on collision on inbound 33
A head-on collision on Route 33, apparently caused by a driver heading the wrong way, is under investigation by the Buffalo Police Department.
The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the inbound 33 near Locust Street.
Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.
Police say no charges have been filed at this time.
Story topics: Buffalo Police/ Buffalo Police Department/ head-on collision/ Route 33
