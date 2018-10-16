O'HARA, Michael William

O'HARA - Michael William Went home to Jesus on October 14, 2018, at age 29. He fought hard after a successful liver transplant at University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD. Prior to that, Michael graduated from Clarence Central High School in 2007, UC Berkeley in 2011 and pursued an MBA from University at Auckland before becoming ill. Every day he lived life to the fullest. Michael is the beloved son of Francis and Susan (nee Waytena) O'Hara; loving brother of Francis Jr., Andrew and Emily O'Hara; cherished grandson of Louise (late William) Waytena and the late Francis (Elizabeth) O'Hara; nephew of William O'Hara, Gail Waytena, Daniel (Wendy) Waytena, Alexa (Bryan) Renehan and William (Leeann) Waytena. No prior visitation. Please join the family to celebrate his life at Northgate Community Church, 5225 Harris Hill Rd., Clarence, on Saturday at 11 AM. If so desired, memorials may be made in Michael's memory to UMMC SICU in care of HoganWillig Attn: Diane Tiveron, Esq. 2410 North Forest Rd., Suite 301, Getzville, NY 14068. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com