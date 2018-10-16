NOWICKI, Terri J.

NOWICKI - Terri J. Age 57, of Gowanda, October 14, 2018. Wife of Todd C. Nowicki. Mother of Christopher (Angela) Nowicki. Daughter of Merle VanNote and the late Mary. Sister of David (Carla) VanNote, Dennis (Bonnie) VanNote, Becky (Wayne) Troutman and Kathleen Vanote along with several nieces, nephews, and caregiver and friend Sherry Love. Services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, (716)532-4200.