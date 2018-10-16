Share this article

North Tonawanda Public Library holds its annual paperback sale Nov. 17

The Friends of the North Tonawanda Public Library will hold its annual paperback sale next month.

Bring a paper bag and fill it for $5, or purchase a Friends of the Library book bag for $4 and fill it for an additional $3. The suggested donation price for single books is $1 apiece.

The popular sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the library, 505 Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda.

The group, founded in 1969, supports the library financially and by volunteering. Annual membership dues are $7 per individual and $10 per family. Lifetime memberships are available for $50.

For more information, visit NTlibrary.org or call 693-4132.

