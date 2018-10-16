North Tonawanda Public Library holds its annual paperback sale Nov. 17

The Friends of the North Tonawanda Public Library will hold its annual paperback sale next month.

Bring a paper bag and fill it for $5, or purchase a Friends of the Library book bag for $4 and fill it for an additional $3. The suggested donation price for single books is $1 apiece.

The popular sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the library, 505 Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda.

The group, founded in 1969, supports the library financially and by volunteering. Annual membership dues are $7 per individual and $10 per family. Lifetime memberships are available for $50.

For more information, visit NTlibrary.org or call 693-4132.