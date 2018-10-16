No foul play suspected in two deaths in Buffalo

Buffalo police do not suspect foul play in the recent deaths of two men in the city.

A 30-year-old man was found dead Sunday morning near railroad tracks in the area of Colvin and Linden avenues in North Buffalo, police said. A determination in the case is pending analysis by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office. Police did not release the man's name.

The death of a 54-year-old man found Friday morning on Fillmore Avenue also does not appear suspicious, according to police. Police responded to the 600 block of Fillmore at about 6:45 a.m. Friday and found the man dead on the sidewalk. Police also did not release his name.