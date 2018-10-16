Share this article

Kelly Brannen of Niacet. (News file photo)

Niacet opens Singapore office

Niacet Corp., a specialty chemical manufacturer based in Niagara Falls, has opened an office in Singapore.

"We have had a presence in Asia through our channel market partners, but we thought we needed closer proximity to both support our partners and better meet our customers’ needs,” said Kelly Brannen, Niacet's CEO.

The company said it expects to see growth in the Asian market for an antimicrobial product for the meat industry. Niacet makes additives for the food and feed industries.

 

