NFTA denies councilman's claim it plans bus cutbacks in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls Councilman Ezra P. Scott Jr. said Monday that he will hold a news conference before Wednesday's City Council meeting to oppose planned cuts in Metro Bus service in the city.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said Tuesday that no changes are planned.

Scott said an NFTA employee told him of potential cutbacks more than a year ago. He said he heard from residents again last month about plans to reduce mileage and frequency for three bus routes and to transfer resources to two others.

Scott also said Thomas George, NFTA director of public transit, would attend the meeting to discuss the matter. George said in a letter to Scott that he's not coming to the meeting.

"There are no current plans to revise service in Niagara Falls," George wrote.