Mom-son team to open Taste off Hertel Avenue

A mother-and-son team who’ve run a catering company for a decade plan to open a new restaurant just off Hertel Avenue.

Cheryl Ann Gill and her son Andrew have been operating Everyday Gourmet, their catering company on Cayuga Drive in Niagara Falls, for 10 years, Andrew Gill said.

“That’s going really well,” he said. “So we want to branch out a little and open a restaurant.”

Taste will be its name, said Gill. The address of the space is 1448 Hertel Ave., though its entrance is around the corner, facing Norwalk Avenue.

Interior work is still under way, but the restaurant will be a full-service place seating about 40, including about 12 at a bar, Gill said.

Its menu will be a small assortment of American cuisine, “diversified, updated depending on what food is in season, and what we can get in,” Gill said.

Expect five or six small plates and appetizers, three or four pizzas, and five or six entrees. “So we’ll always have a chicken dish, a seafood dish, and a steak dish, maybe one or two pastas,” he said.

Seasonal availability will influence the frequently changing menu, said Gill. “People that will be coming to the restaurant will include a lot of local people, and I want to have fresh new items, keeping them coming back.”

Examples for fall might include arctic char with rustic potatoes and vegetables, and roasted chicken with sweet potato hash.

The restaurant should open in early November, he said.

The Gills are pursuing a beer and wine license, and may eventually seek full liquor. They’ve also applied for a patio permit, and expect to have sidewalk seats in good weather.

Gill said a dynamic menu should help draw crucial local clientele. “They don’t want to go to keep going to the same restaurant that has had the same menu for 20 or 30 years.”

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

