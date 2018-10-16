MIGA, Elizabeth "Ginger" (Shephard)

MIGA - Elizabeth "Ginger"

(nee Shephard)

October 15, 2018, age 91. Cherished daughter of the late Elva and Fred Ihlfeld; beloved wife of the late Robert J. Miga; loving mother of Richard L. Miga, Robert (Gayle) Miga, and Barbara (Timothy) Mollon and the late Donna Kaczmiercak; mother-in-law of Jeanette Ruperti and James Kazmierczak; loving sister of Jeanne (Lawrence) Raser; beloved grandmother of Christie (James) Pitz, Daniel R. (Cecy) Miga, Denille and Ginene E. Kazmierczak, Anita C. (Jonathan) Howell, Bobby Miga, Andrew R. and Jonathan G. Mollon and eight great-grandchildren; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elizabeth's memory to the Salvation Army or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com