Mayoral, Assembly debates scheduled in Lockport

Candidates for mayor of Lockport and 144th District assemblyman will debate the issues Oct. 24 in the Community Room of the Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave.

Mayoral candidates W. Keith McNall, Republican, Michelle M. Roman, Democrat, and Wade Van Valkenburgh, Green Party, will answer questions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Assemblyman Michael J. Norris, R-Lockport, and his Democratic opponent, Joseph A. DiPasquale of Lockport, will appear from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Candidates in both races confirmed their attendance Tuesday.

Questions are to be asked by local reporters with some selected from public submissions, candidates said. Roman said she would prefer a larger venue than the Community Room, but will attend regardless of the location.