Masked gunman robs Niagara Falls 7-Eleven

A masked man with a gun robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls early Tuesday morning, according to a police report.

The robber, who wore a black-and-white mask with a skull on it, entered the store at 2620 Niagara at about 12:30 a.m. and demanded money. He pulled out the gun and pointed it at a store employee, according to the report.

The assailant, who was wearing a dark gray hoodie, light gray jogging pants, purple gloves and black Nike shoes, took cash and ran down an alley behind the store, according to the report.