Letter: Replace talking points with political discourse

I am writing in response to the Oct. 10 letter, “Obama should remain on the political sidelines.”

The author writes that Obama’s campaigning violates “tradition.” I guess that President Trump’s constant campaigning with rallies for adoring mobs of sheep, calling for the jailing of political opponents doesn’t bother the writer nearly as much. I agree with the writer on term limits … it would be a great way to replace some of the Republican hypocrites in the House and Senate.

I only ask that voters try to utilize different sources of information (some of them fact-based) to make informed choices. Spouting talking points from one outlet that only reinforce what you believe does not make for constructive political discourse.

We as an Electorate have lost the ability to disagree without being disagreeable. I hope we recover it soon. Our democracy depends on it.

Mark Thompson

Cheektowaga