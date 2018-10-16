Jeff Miers’ Gig of the Week: Johnny Marr

If you’re familiar with rock history and are aware of who the major players, unless you’re heading to Rochester’s Kodak Theatre to see Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul on Oct. 20, I’d better see you at Johnny Marr’s Town Ballroom gig, the guitarist and band-leader’s first appearance in Buffalo in more than a decade.

Marr, as co-founder and musical director of the Smiths, is one of the major architects of the post-punk guitar sound – one that is still being imitated by nascent indie rockers today – and is also considered one of the progenitors of the Brit-Pop wall-of-sound. More significantly, he’s a stellar songwriter – check his most recent effort, “Call the Comet,” for supporting evidence – and a record-maker of visionary facility.

Smiths fans are a deeply loyal lot, and they’re not wrong in claiming their band as one of the most eclectically awesome to have emerged from the stylistically all-over-the-place 80s. But Marr’s post-Smiths resume is perhaps even more impressive than his work with Morrisey and co. He made an indelible mark on The The’s brilliant “Mind Bomb” and “Dusk” albums, formed Electronic with New Order’s Bernard Sumner, played with Talking Heads and the Pretenders, joined Modest Mouse for a bit, and still found time to craft four solo albums.

Get your hands on “Call the Comet” before the show, because Marr and band will be playing most of it. Tickets are $30-$34, Ticketfly.com.

Other don't-miss shows

Buffalo psychedelic garage rockers Handsome Jack will bring Deadwolf and Johnny Nobody to Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.) at 8 p.m. Oct. 20, celebrating the release of the new album, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” ($12, door)

Dance Yourself Scream: A Hipster Halloween Party at 10 p.m. Oct. 19 at Milkies On Elmwood (522 Elmwood Ave.), featuring DJs Bones Parsons, Sick Muldoon, Brain Johnson and Allison Lavis, spinning creepy-but-hipster-approved jams. ($5, door)

The Lone Bellow performing in an intimate, acoustic setting, with guest Nai Izumi at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Asbury Hall at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.) ($27.50, Ticketfly.com)