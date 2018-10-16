Injured man found on I-190 off-ramp

Police and firefighters were called to the Vulcan Street off-ramp from the I-190 late Tuesday morning for the report of a man down in the grass.

First responders on the scene reported over emergency radio channels that a male was unconscious and breathing and asked that an ambulance be rushed to the scene.

A spokesman for the State Police, which is investigating the incident, said no information was being released as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesman would only describe the situation as an "ongoing police investigation."